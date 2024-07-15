AC mayor orders school fumigation

ANGELES CITY --- Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin Jr. of this city ordered the fumigation of several public schools as part of the preparation for the upcoming school year.

The mayor instructed members of the Angeles City Barangay Outreach to conduct fogging at Amsic Integrated School, Malabanias Integrated School, Alberto G. Pabalan Elementary School, Santa Maria Elementary School and others recently as part of the Brigada Eskwela.

The city government is also conducting the 4S strategy — search and destroy, self protection measures, seek early consultation, say yes to fogging in case of outbreak — against dengue at the said school.

The mayor said the effort is aimed to protect students and teachers from dengue.

“Kailangang matiyak na ligtas ang mga mag-aaral at guro sa dengue, bago mag-umpisa ang klase,” Mayor Lazatin said.

Executive Assistant Reina Manuel said she supervises the fumigation.

Manuel said she was assisted by Angeles City Economic Development Investment Promotions Office (ACEDIPO) Chief Irish Bonus-Llego.

The city government will also conduct fumigation activities in other public schools, according to Manuel.