AC mayor reminds village chairmen to fulfill duties

ANGELES CITY -- Angeles City Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin Jr., has reminded re-elected and newly-elected village chiefs here to fulfill their duties and campaign promises.

Lazatin made the statement on November 6, 2023, when he met and congratulated the 32 village chiefs in the city.

“Yari na pu ing pulitika, ngeni naman magobra tamu ngan bang lalung mapasanting pa ing kanya-kanya yung barangay at ing siyudad,” he said.

Also discussed at the meeting is their upcoming mass oath-taking on November 16, 2023.

At least 14 barangay captains in Angeles City were re-elected while 19 newly-elected village chairmen will assume their posts after the mass oath-taking.

Present during the courtesy call are re-elected captains Augusto Flores (Barangay Anunas), Rafael Bondoc (Barangay Capaya), Alexander De Guzman (Barangay Claro M. Recto), Bernard Dayrit (Barangay Lourdes Sur), Alfredo Bulaun (Barangay Lourdes Sur East), Lester Hernandez (Barangay Mining), Francisco Cura (Barangay Pulung Cacutud), Harry Castro (Barangay San Jose), Amelia Torres (Barangay San Nicolas), Joel Sanchez (Barangay Sta. Teresita), Danilo Nacu (Barangay Sta. Trinidad), Lourdes Manansala (Barangay Sto. Cristo), Renato Cosme (Barangay Sto. Rosario); and Ronald Diangson (Barangay Virgen Delos Remedios).

Newly-elected captains include Barangay Agapito Del Rosario Captain Mauro Mallari, Barangay Amsic Captain Gerom Costales, Barangay Cuayan Captain Ulyssis Lumanlan, Barangay Cutcut Captain Robin Nepomuceno, Barangay Cutud Captain Jessie Masbang, Barangay Lourdes Northwest Captain Nicanor Soriano, Barangay Malabanias Captain Luz Nava, Barangay Margot Captain Dominador Lising Jr., Barangay Ninoy Aquino Captain John Halili, Barangay Pampang Captain Carlos Dela Cruz, Barangay Pandan Captain Cors Alejandrino, Barangay Pulungbulu Captain Lorna Zabala, Barangay Pulung Maragul Captain Edgar Avillon, Barangay Salapungan Captain Reynaldo Malig, Barangay Sapangbato Captain Mario Manialung, Barangay Sapalibutad Captain Cristy Pineda, Barangay Sto. Domingo Captain Marcia Arceo, and Barangay Tabun Captain Angel Cordero.