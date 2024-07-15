AC mayor supports to Brigada Eskwela

ANGELES CITY — Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr. of this city has vowed to donate paint materials and cement to the city's 57 public schools as part of the Brigada Eskwela this July.

Lazatin said he is set to provide each school with 40 liters of paint, paint rollers and 10 bags of cement to assist in their cleanup and restoration activities for the upcoming school year.

“Nais po nating makatulog upang mapanatiling maayos ang kundisyon ng ating mga paaralan para maenganyong matuto ang mga estudyante,” Lazatin said.

Staying true to his advocacy for good quality of education in Angeles City, Lazatin said it has been a tradition to donate construction materials to public schools every year since he entered public service in 2013 as a city councilor.

“Ang edukasyon po ay mananatiling una sa ating listahan, na alam naman po natin na sandata ng ating mga Kabataan tungo sa paag-unlad,” Lazatin said.

Department of Education (DepEd) Angeles City Schools Division Superintendent Edgard Domingo sent his gratitude to Lazatin for always accommodating the needs of the education sector.

“Lazatin’s initiative to help and support our Angeleño learners has always been on his top priority, very generous,” Domingo said.

Lazatin announced the city government’s major project to uplift Angeles City's education system during his State of the City Address (SOCA) 2024.

The mayor cited the establishment of state-of-the-art computer laboratories in five public schools in Angeles City to equip students with technology skills needed for today’s globally-competitive set-up.