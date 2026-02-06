AC mayor underscores disaster preparedness

The Angeles City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (ACDRRMC) held its First Quarter Meeting on Thursday February 5, 2026, at the Angeles City Disaster and Emergency Command Center (ACDECC).

The meeting was presided over by Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II, who is the chairman of the council.

Representatives of various city government departments, national government agencies, non-government organizations, and other groups attended the meeting.

The local government said the revised objectives and expenditures of the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund (LDRRMF) for Calendar Year 2026 were discussed and approved during the meeting.

These objectives will serve as the foundation for the fund’s inclusion in the 2026 Investment Plan, it added.

The discussions also focused on aligning the Council’s Programs, Projects, and Activities (PPAs) for 2026 with the city’s disaster preparedness, response, and recovery strategies.

Lazatin emphasized that preparedness and coordination are key to protecting lives and minimizing disruption during emergencies.

He highlighted the importance of proactive planning, reliable communication, and strong partnerships in building a resilient and disaster-ready Angeles City.

The Council also reviewed geotagged data gathered in January 2026, with a total of 1,136 reports, which will help in planning, risk assessment, and resource deployment across the city.

Through continuous planning and collaboration, the city government said it remains committed to strengthen disaster resilience and ensure that public services remain accessible and responsive for the people.