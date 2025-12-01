AC mayor vows renewed efforts for AIDS programs

Angeles City Mayor Jon Lazatin has vowed to continue programs to fight the Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) and support those afflicted with the virus.

Lazatin stated this as the city government joins the global community in observing the World AIDS Day, an annual reminder of the ongoing fight against Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and AIDS.

The mayor said the programs are achieved through collective action and responsibility to protect the health and dignity of every individual.

The local campaign was relaunched on Monday December 1, 2025, with a Flag Ceremony led by the Angeles City AIDS Council (ACAC) at the Angeles City Hall.

This year’s observance carries the global theme “Overcoming Disruption, Transforming the AIDS Response”.

It emphasizes the need to strengthen resilience, ensure equitable access to HIV services, and expand support for vulnerable communities.

Aligned with this advocacy, the city government said it hosted a World AIDS Day Opening Program at the Angeles City Hall.

Local health leaders, including ACAC Program Head Dr. Teresita A. Esguerra and City Health Officer Dr. Verona V. Guevarra attended the event.

"Testimonial sharing, concluding messages, and various awareness activities underscore the city’s commitment to inclusive and compassionate public health efforts," the city government said.

Lazatin reaffirmed the local government's dedication to sustain comprehensive HIV initiatives highlighting the essential role of education, access to services, and stigma-free environments in protecting Angeleños.

The city government encouraged the community to participate in the programs, noting that "collective action is crucial in preventing the spread of HIV and ensuring that those affected receive the care they deserve."

As part of the observance the Angeles City AIDS Council and the Angeles City HIV Care Clinic – Bale Angeleños launched a two-day World AIDS Day Bazaar (December 1–2, from 9 AM to 4 PM) at the Angeles City Hall Grounds.

Free Rapid HIV Screening Tests are offered on December 1 at Angeles City Hall (9 AM–12 NOON)

These services aim to encourage early detection, promote responsible health practices, and normalize testing as an important step in personal and public health, the city government said.

A poster making contest will also be held at the Angeles City Library on December 3, 2025.