AC named Asia's Best Emerging Culinary City Destination

ANGELES CITY — This city was named “Asia's Best Emerging Culinary City Destination 2024” by the World Culinary Awards during an event held on October 2, 2024 at Jumeirah Al Naseem in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The city government said this global recognition placed Angeles City ahead of culinary capitals like Hanoi (Vietnam), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Kyoto (Japan), and Taipei (Taiwan).

Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin Jr. said the award is not only a recognition for Angeles City but for the entire country.

The mayor underscored the city's growing reputation in global gastronomy.

"This milestone showcases the rich culinary heritage of Pampanga, long regarded as the Culinary Capital of the Philippines. Our efforts to promote local and culinary tourism are paying off as we continue to attract international recognition,” Lazatin said.

The World Culinary Awards, known as the "Oscars of the travel industry," honor the best in travel, tourism, and hospitality.

Lazatin said the city government implemented programs supporting local businesses to promote culinary festivals, featuring hotels and restaurants.

These are done through the Angeles City Tourism Office Facebook page, also revitalizing the city government’s One Town, One Product store and establishing the city-run café Kapebaluan, the mayor added.

To assist local artists and preserve arts, culture and heritage, the city government established the Santungan Artist Hub at the Abacan Loop where monthly exhibits are conducted.

When took office in 2019, Lazatin vowed to work for a business-friendly city to boost the local economy.

"This inspires us to continue advancing our tourism programs while preserving our culinary traditions, which are central to our community's identity," Lazatin said.

He thanked the World Culinary Awards and encouraged his Kabalens to support local.

Lazatin also thanked the Department of Tourism Central Luzon, headed by Dr. Richard Daenos, for its continuous support for the growth of Angeles City's tourism.

Angeles City is best known for its pork dish called 'Sisig'.

Lazatin's father, former Angeles City Mayor and Pampanga First District Representative Carmelo 'Tarzan' Lazatin launched the Sisig Festival in 2003 to promote the dish.