AC students to get free school supplies

ANGELES CITY — Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin Jr. is set to lead the distribution of school gears and supplies to 93,000 students in 56 public schools here starting September 25, 2024.

Lazatin said he will personally visit the city's 56 public schools to donate the uniforms, shoes, bags, notebooks, and ballpens to the students.

"This is part of our administration’s commitment to support our youth and ensure that they are well-prepared for the school year. We believe that no child should be left behind, and providing them with the necessary school essentials is one step towards that goal,” Lazatin said.

Lazatin's Chief Advise, IC Calaguas, Executive Assistant Reina Manuel presided over a coordination meeting finalizing the logistics and schedules of the distribution.

Lazatin said one of his programs is to provide quality education to the youth.

In 2023, Lazatin distributed the school gear and supplies to 93,053 public elementary and high school students.