AC Task Force inspects meat products in public markets

Personnel of the Angeles City Bantay Karne Task Force and Meat Inspection Division (CMID) conducted a joint inspection operation at the Pampang Public Market and San Nicolas Public Market on Thursday.

Mayor Jon Lazatin said the operations were conducted to ensure the safety and quality of meat products sold in public markets.

The inspection was led by the City Veterinary Office, which disclosed that this is part of the city government’s ongoing commitment to uphold food safety standards and protect consumers.

Through the Bantay Karne program, the city government said it continues to strengthen efforts to ensure meat products available to the public are safe, clean, and properly inspected.

Lazatin said the task force regularly conducts inspections in markets and establishments to ensure their compliance with meat sale laws and sanitation protocols.