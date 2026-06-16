ACPO nab 3 Koreans for child abuse, rescues 2 minors

The Angeles City Police Office (ACPO) said it rescued two minors and arrested three Korean nationals suspected of child exploitation on Pinatubo Day, June 15, 2026.

Operatives of Police Station 4, which carried out the operation, said the three Korean nationals with ages 43, 55, and 33 were residing in Purok 6, Barangay Anunas.

The operation stemmed from complaints lodged by “Joyce” and “Joji,” who reported that their children were frequently going inside an apartment occupied by the suspects.

The minors were allegedly being compelled to work in an online gaming operation involving the game “Lineage Classic”.

They were reportedly required to meet daily quotas and work overnight shifts from 6 PM to 6 AM in exchange for a salary of only P500.

Police said the online gaming operation was allegedly operating sans business permit and employment authorization.

The rescued minors were turned over to authorities for assistance.

The city police said the suspects will be charged for violations of Republic Act No. 9208, as amended by Republic Act No. 10364, otherwise known as the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act, and Republic Act No. 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.