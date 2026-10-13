ACPO: No kitchen-type POGO ops in Angeles City

The Angeles City Police Office (ACPO) on Tuesday said it found no “kitchen-type” Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) operations in Angeles City.

The city police said its concerned units neither monitored nor found any such operation within its area of responsibility.

Colonel Robert C. Domingo, officer-in-charge of ACPO, said the local police will continue monitoring and gathering information to detect and respond promptly to similar activities.

The ACPO urged the public to report suspicious or illegal activities through official police channels for proper assessment and appropriate action.

The local police reiterated its commitment to maintain peace and order, ensure public safety and enforce the law. |via Tristan Jingco