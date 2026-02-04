ACWD, PrimeWater act vs water, meter theft

The Angeles City Water Distric (ACWD) and its partner, PrimeWater, have coordinated with the Angeles City Police Office (ACPO) and barangay officials to strengthen community security and protect the city’s water supply.

Among the topics discussed during a recent Oversight Committee meeting were the implementation of

Lambat-Sibat operations against illegal drugs and gambling, as well as actions against illegal water connections and water meter theft.

The ACWD said "illegal water tapping" is a violation of the law, causes low water pressure in households, and poses serious danger during fires.

"If you notice any suspicious connections or activities, please report them immediately to your barangay or to the PNP. Together, let us protect our community’s water."

Lieutenant Colonel Rolando M. Doroja, Deputy City Director for Operations of ACPO and ACWD general manager Guy Lopez led the meeting.