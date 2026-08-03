ACWD septage treatment plant gets violation notice

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources Environment Management Bureau (DENR-EMB) in Central Luzon has issued a notice of violation against the Angeles City Water District for its non-operational P99 million septage treatment plant in Barangay Cutud.

In the violation notice dated July 27, 2026, the DENR-EMB stated that ACWD Septage Treatment Plant violated the provisions of Presidential Decree (PD) 1586 or the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) System Law; Republic Act 9275 (Philippine Clean Water Act of 2004); and their respective Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR).

On PD 1586, the agency stated that "the requirements were not complied with, for the failure to submit its Self Monitoring Report (last submission was in the second quarter of 2002); and Compliance Monitoring Report (since the issuance of Environmental Compliance Certificate).

In connection with the Philippine Clean Water Act, the DENR-EMB stated that ACWD failed to submit its Compliance Monitoring Report.

But ACWD General Manager Guy Lopez clarified that the Angeles City Water District Septage Treatment Plant was completed in 2017 but remained non-operational as of July 2026 due to unfinalized local permits and land reclassification issues raised by the city government.

"Just like any other business, kailangan magkaroon ka ng business permit to operate, which we never had. Hindi po tayo na-accredit ng LGU to operate this facility," Lopez said.

The agency requires the ACWD to submit a position paper within 15 days from receipt of the notice.

The DENR-EMB notice, signed by Regional Director Martin Jose Despi, has set a technical conference on Monday, August 3, 2026 in connection with the ACWD plant's violations.

"Likewise, you or your authorized representatives are enjoined to attend the technical conference on August 3, 10 am at EMB Regional Office No. 3," it added.

Lopez said they received the notice of violation on Friday, July 31, 2026.

The Angeles City Water District (ACWD) established a septage treatment plant to comply with a Supreme Court mandamus and environmental laws, prevent groundwater contamination from untreated wastewater, and fulfill its sanitation mandate for consumers.