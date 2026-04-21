ACWD showcases solar system in PAMAWD benchmarking

The Pampanga Association of Water Districts (PAMAWD), led by its President Engr. Pedrito Luzung (General Manager of Bacolor Water District), recently conducted a benchmarking activity, highlighting the Solar Power System installed at the Angeles City Water District (ACWD) Central Reservoir in Barangay Sto. Domingo.

The activity underscored PAMAWD’s commitment to advancing energy efficiency and promoting sustainable operations among water districts across the region.

The solar facility at ACWD serves as a model initiative demonstrating how renewable energy solutions can be effectively integrated into water utility systems.

ACWD said that it is the first water district in the Philippines to fully avail of a Solar Power System through the full funding support of the Philippine National Oil Company (PNOC).

This milestone partnership marks a significant step toward accelerating renewable energy adoption in the water sector while reducing operational costs and environmental impact.

“This initiative sets a strong example for other water districts nationwide, showing that sustainability and efficiency can go hand in hand,” the ACWD stated.

The benchmarking activity was attended by PAMAWD member water districts, including representatives from Mabalacat City, Lubao, Porac, Macabebe, Angeles City, Bacolor, Floridablanca, Guagua, Candaba, and Sta. Rita.

Among those present were General Managers Hector Aguilar (Mabalacat), Evelyn Galicia (Lubao), Hilda Ribunal (Porac), Michelle Macalino (Macabebe), Edgar Lopez (Angeles City), Pete Luzung (Bacolor), Jeffrey Lintag (Floridablanca), Eduardo Rodriguez (Guagua), Reinel John Estacio (Candaba), and Rolando Miranda (Sta. Rita).

Through this collaborative effort, PAMAWD said it aims to encourage wider adoption of renewable energy technologies, strengthening resilience and sustainability in water service delivery across Pampanga and beyond. (PR)