ACWD vows to address water services issues

Officials of the Angeles City Water District (ACWD) have assured their consumers that it is working to improve its services, with the help of its new joint venture partner.

This amid complaints aired by some consumers regarding the quality of water supply and other services provided by PrimeWater.

"Alam naman po natin na nagkaroon tayo Ng maraming challenges. However, we are doing our best na talaga pong mapabuti ang among serbisyo, together with our partners. Asahan nio po na sa lalong madaling panahon, iyan po ay matugugunan," ACWD general manager Guy Lopez said.

Lopez said the Crystal Bridges Holding Corporation of businessman Lucio Co acquired PrimeWater Infrastructure Corporation from the Villar Family in December 2025.

He said the company was subsequently renamed Hiraya Water Corporation in June 2026 and assumed the joint venture agreement with the ACWD for the water utility operation and management.

As an initial investment and upgrading of ACWD facilities, Lopez said Hiraya is now constructing six pumping stations, as part of efforts to improve its services.

Residents in the eastern portion of the city including barangays Cutud, EPZA, Pulung Cacutud, Sapa Libutad will benefit from the drilling projects, according to the official.

"Magkakaroon talaga ng malaking pagbabago iyan. However, we will not be resting on that. We will continue to drill more kung kailangan. We are confident that with the partnership with Hiraya, nakikita naman natin yung kanilang enthusiasm and aggressiveness to make the services better," Lopez said.

Aside from this, the ACWD general manager also mentioned the water treatment upgrading as part of the development to improve quality of supply.

At present, ACWD has more than 62, 000 concessionaires.