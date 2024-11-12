Additional bells installed at San Agustin church

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Three new bells recently installed at a newly constructed belfry in San Agustin Parish Church along MacArthur Highway, San Agustin village in the City of San Fernando are set for the ceremonial tolling and thanksgiving on Thursday, November 14, 2024.

On Sunday, November 10, the new bells were inscribed Nuestra Señora De La Consolacion y Correa, San Fernando Rey and San Agustin Parish.

They were anointed and dedicated by San Fernando Archbishop Florentino G. Lavarias, followed by the blessing of the belfry "Campanario de San Agustin" and unveiling of its marker.

"These bells signify that we belong to God and for us to hear His call everytime they ring," Archbishop Lavarias shared during his homily.

Parish priest Emil P. Guiao said the first tolling of the bells and thanksgiving mass are part of the parish church's "Road to 60" (sixtieth year of the canonical erection of the parish) celebration.

The event was spearheaded by the local community led by the Parish Pastoral Council, Parish Finance Council, Chapel Pastoral Councils, mandated religious organizations and the faithful of San Agustin Parish.

"It was a concerted effort of the community and the kind hearts of our benefactors. Now, the bells will ring regularly at 6:00 in the morning, 12:00 noon and 6:00 in the evening, plus during parts of the eucharistic celebration daily," Guiao said.

The bells were donated by the families of Mark Anthony A. Beltran, Renato P. Legaspi, and Angelito T. Bondoc.

The belfry, designed by Architect Rodel Bartolo and friends, was made possible by the parishioners of the parish.

The bells were installed by Royal Bells Philippines of the Royal Bell Foundry Petit and Fritsen, one of the oldest bell foundries in the world.

The firm also made and installed the bells at St. James the Apostle Parish of Betis Church in Guagua and Metropolitan Cathedral of San Fernando, Pampanga.

The toll system is "peals," a combination of the three bells with an automated playing through the use of a computer which can be programmed anytime of the day for Mass calling, Angelus, Consecration, hour strikes, feasts, and other occasions with the tone in Gloria motif.

The "Campanario de San Agustin" marker states that "Truly, the Church Bells of San Agustin Parish are designed to call people of God each time they are tolled; the hearts and minds of the faithful exultantly worship the Lord with praise and thanksgiving. Despite being adjacent to a busy street, the bells when pealed entice people to seek spiritual rest."