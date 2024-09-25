Address coffee, cacao production issues

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Coffee and cacao producers in Central Luzon met over the weekend in the City of San Fernando to discuss production and supply issues for 2023 and 2024.

The stakeholders’ meeting was held by the High Value Crops Development Program (HVCDP) at the Department of Agriculture Training Room of Diosdado Macapagal Government Center in Barangay Maimpis here.

Topics discussed during the meeting was the status of cacao and coffee seedlings distributed from 2016 to 2021 under the HVCDP Regular Fund from 2022 to 2023 under the Coconut Industry Development Program (CFIDP) Fund.

The issues of crop insurance for cacao and coffee farmers, as well as Integrated Pest Management (IPM) in the production of coffee and cacao in the region were also discussed during the event.

There were also discussions on the research conducted to improve coffee and cacao production.