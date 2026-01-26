Addressing the Lack of A Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) Mechanism for Special Education (SPED) Implementation in Private Schools

The rising number of children and adolescents diagnosed with developmental disabilities in the Philippines over the past decade signals an urgent call for action. As more families seek supportive learning environments for their children, the responsibility placed on both government and educational institutions becomes increasingly clear. The Department of Education (DepEd) has taken steps toward ensuring inclusive education, yet gaps remain—particularly in the regulation of private schools offering Special Education (SPED). Without stronger oversight, existing disparities threaten to widen, leaving learners with disabilities (LWDs) at a disadvantage.

DepEd Order No. 44 s.2021 provides guidelines intended to standardize SPED implementation across public and private schools. While this policy outlines clear mandates for public institutions, it grants private schools considerable leeway to customize their programs based on their individual context. In practice, this autonomy—combined with the absence of a dedicated monitoring and evaluation (M&E) mechanism—has resulted in inconsistencies in curriculum delivery, teacher qualifications, and student support services. For many LWDs, these inconsistencies translate into unequal learning outcomes and limited opportunities for meaningful progress.

These policy gaps also carry significant financial consequences for families. The costs associated with SPED education in private institutions—tuition fees, therapy sessions, and payments for required “shadow teachers”—remain largely unregulated. Although the Magna Carta for Persons with Disabilities provides important benefits, these do not extend to educational expenses, leaving families to shoulder anywhere from 40% to 80% more in additional costs. For low- and middle-income households, these financial burdens can severely restrict access to education, perpetuating cycles of inequality and diminished workforce readiness for LWDs later in life.

Economically, socially, and politically, the lack of an M&E system for private SPED schools constitutes a major developmental challenge. From an equity perspective, unregulated SPED programs hinder the capabilities of LWDs to develop the skills necessary for future participation in society and the economy. From a governance standpoint, it limits DepEd’s ability to uphold institutional accountability, ensure curriculum consistency, and protect learners from exploitative practices. Internationally, this gap also stalls the country’s efforts to meet commitments under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Addressing this issue requires a coordinated, strategic response. A robust M&E mechanism must be institutionalized to ensure that private SPED implementers adhere to national standards in curriculum, teacher qualifications, program duration, and the provision of learner support services. Regular monitoring will help identify gaps and prevent practices that needlessly prolong a learner’s stay in non-graded levels or impose unreasonable fees. Such a system would also allow DepEd to refine its policies based on data, evidence, and best practices observed both locally and abroad.

Finally, improving SPED implementation in private schools must be pursued through collaboration. DepEd cannot accomplish this alone. Parents, civic groups, disability advocates, local governments, and international organizations all play crucial roles in shaping a learning environment that is genuinely inclusive. Through shared responsibility and sustained partnership, the country can move closer to ensuring that learners with disabilities receive the equitable, high-quality education they deserve—one that empowers them to grow, participate, and thrive in society.