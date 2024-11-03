Adjustments in fuel prices seen Nov 5

ITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Mixed adjustments in the pump prices of fuel will greet motorists this week.

In its latest projection for November 5, the Department of Energy (DOE) said that gasoline prices may slightly decrease by P0.40 per liter to P0.70 per liter.

The price of diesel may also be rolled back by P0.20 per liter, or remain as is after a hike of P0.50 per liter last week.

The price of kerosene, meanwhile, may increase by P0.10 per liter to P0.20 per liter because of the rising optimism over US fuel demand and a drop in crude and gasoline inventories, the agency said.

The DOE Oil Industry Management Bureau said that other factors attributed to the mixed movements of fuel prices include Israel's announcement of a negotiation with Lebanon for a diplomatic solution to their ongoing conflict.

Another factor is the upward pressure on kerosene prices in Asia, where there are tighter regional supplies for oil and jet fuel or kerosene.

Oil firms will announce the final adjustment on Monday, November 4, and implement it the following day.