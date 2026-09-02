Adverse weather affects 9.4M persons

MANILA – Individuals affected by the combined effects of tropical cyclones and the ongoing southwest monsoon or "habagat" have reached around 9.4 million, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said.

Citing data available as of Wednesday, OCD information officer Diego Mariano, in a message to reporters, said the affected individuals are equivalent to around 2.7 million families residing in 6,328 affected villages in Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Cordillera and the National Capital Region.

Around 968 evacuation centers are currently sheltering an estimated 20,279 families, equivalent to 71,364 persons.

Assistance extended to affected communities amounted to PHP1.85 billion so far.

The agency is also verifying reports about 39 deaths – 15 in Benguet; four each in Rizal and Batangas; three each in Zambales and Caloocan; two each in Pampanga, Quezon and Occidental Mindoro; and one each in La Union, Oriental Mindoro, Negros Occidental, and Pangasinan.

The number of injured are placed at 20, along with three missing.

Infrastructure damage was estimated at PHP6.27 billion while for agriculture, PHP2.84 billion.

Damaged houses were estimated at around 3,400 while those destroyed stood at 538.

PAF deploys 'Black Hawks' for Zambales relief ops

As this developed, the Philippine Air Force (PAF), through the Tactical Operations Wing Northern Luzon and the Air Logistics Support Command, in coordination with the Philippine Army, airlifted relief supplies from Clark Air Base, Pampanga on Tuesday as part of its ongoing humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR) operations.

"PAF S-70i 'Black Hawk' helicopters airlifted 1,000 family food packs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development for delivery to affected communities in Barangay Santa Fe, San Marcelino, Zambales," Air Force spokesperson Col. Ma. Christina Basco said in a statement.

She said the operation underscores PAF and other government and military partners’ commitment for the timely delivery of essential assistance to communities affected by disasters. (PNA)