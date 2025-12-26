Aeta families receive aid from government

Some 1,412 Aeta families from Barangay Mawacat and Barangay Nabuclod received financial and in-kind assistance from the government a few days before Christmas.

Aside from this, three Aeta families were provided livelihood support by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Provincial Government of Pampanga.

Under the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program, each beneficiary families received ?5,000.

The families also got five kilograms of rice from the office of Pampanga Second District Congresswoman Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

The Provincial Capitol also distributed food packs, chicken, hotdogs, hygiene kits, clothing, and slippers to the Aetas.

Apart from the relief assistance, three Aeta families received ?13,000 each in livelihood assistance through the Help for Livelihood and Employment Office (HELO) under the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Integrated Livelihood Program.

The event was led by DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda, and Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda.