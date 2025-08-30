Aeta planting technique shows potential for ube propagation

An old Aeta planting technique using a type of mineral residue in the cultivation and propagation of ube (purple yam) now shows promising potential in accelerating and shortening the sprouting time of one of the most sought-after crops used in food processing both in the country and abroad.

This traditional indigenous farming knowledge is now the subject of ongoing research at the Pampanga State Agricultural University (PSAU) in Magalang town.

The research, led by the Office of the Research and Development assistant director Ariane Barrientos, is now finalizing trials on the effects of mineral residue-treated ube tuber setts for propagation. Even now, the initial studies show promising results, according to Barrientos.

Barrientos said that initial tests conducted by their team showed that mineral residue-treated ube tuber setts had shown reduced periods of sprouting and dormancy.

“Normally it takes around a month to sprout. In our initial tests, it only took two weeks,” Barrientos said, adding that the reduced time for sprouting and improved survivability of setts would greatly improve plant material quality. Ube is usually propagated through setts and meristem. Tubers are cut into setts that are planted ideally on sandy loam soils.

The PSAU research team is currently finalizing the reports of the study on the details of the treatment process, the method of application, and the composition of the mineral residue material used.

But even now, results are promising, according to Office of the Research and Development Director Dr. Rogelio Carandang Jr., adding that the tests have been conducted on only variety of ube. Initial results showed that different sources of mineral residue have different effects on ube.

Dr. Carandang noted that it was during a training program on ube propagation among Aetas in a training hosted by the Department of Agriculture that a PSAU trainer took note of the technique. Carandang said that the PSAU trainers were there to teach but ended up realizing that the Aetas have a wealth of knowledge in growing the crop.

“Right now the focus is on the availability of plant material and on helping our IPs, so from this research we can possibly help them with the technology to better improve their production and also help them with the quality planting materials,” Carandang said.

Several planting guides from the Department of Agriculture (DA) mention the use of fungicide for ube setts during planting. With the PSAU research, they hope to establish a more environment friendly approach and set the ranges and effective methods of application of this mineral residue in the seed preparation and planting process.

Pampanga’s production supply of ube, aside from those sourced from other regions, mainly comes from Aeta communities in Porac and Mabalacat and a couple of private farms.

Aeta communities have been cultivating ube and other root crops for generations through ancient cultivars, with much of their cultural agricultural traditions tied to their traditional crops.

Opportunity for upland farmers

Nelda Lansang, 37, is an Aeta vendor and farmer from Barangay Inararo in the mountains of Porac. She would regularly come down to the surrounding towns of Santa Rita and Guagua to sell her upland crops including ube when it is in season.

Lansang said that ube is a single-year harvest crop that requires 9 to 11 months to mature before harvesting. Ube can be grown in medium and low-elevation areas, but Lansang claims that mountain ridges have the most ideal soil and conditions for the growth of ube.

In the mountains of Porac, like in Barangay Camias which is 339.9 meters (1,115.1 feet) above mean sea level, ube is grown along ridges and slopes under secondary forest cover. The trees provide a natural trellis for the ube vines. In the mountain slopes, Lansang said that they leave the crop to grow with almost no tending other than the occasional removal of grass around plants. The soil is rich enough to meet the requirements of the tubers to grow. This mix of cultivated and natural approach blurs the lines for what could be considered a wild organic ube.

“I would sell my ube along streets near public markets for P60 to P100 per kilo,” Lansang said, noting that ube sold in public markets usually fetches from P200 or higher depending on the supply and the season.

“It is filling to eat and provides energy especially during lean months when there are no other crops to eat,” Lansang said. Data from the Food and Nutrition Research Institute of the Department of Science and Technology show that 100 grams of edible ube contains several nutrients and minerals. These include some 1.7 grams of protein, 0.7 grams of fiber, 19 mg of calcium, 44 mg of phosphorus and 0.7 grams of iron, among others.

In Pampanga, ube is used to make delicacies and snacks like ube halaya and puto, as well as an additive to a multitude of confectionary delights. Ube is also in high demand during the Christmas season were it is used as main ingredient in seasonal delicacies.

However, the production of ube has been declining since 2021 in most provinces of the region, according to data from the Department of Agriculture (DA) in Region 3.

In 2020, the region recorded a total production output of some 512.77 metric tons. However, in 2023 and 2024, production was only recorded at 460.19 and 181.54 metric tons, respectively.

While the production of ube in most provinces of Central Luzon has been declining, ube production in Pampanga has steadily remained at an average of 10 metric tons since 2020.

Global demand

The global awareness for ube has been fueled by Filipino communities and Filipino chefs abroad. Its rich color and unique taste have been used to flavor desserts and even drinks. The website Market Growth Reports said that ube ice cream alone reached a 1.14-billion-dollar market size in 2024.

Just this April, ube was among the emerging commodities presented by the DA through the Office of the Agriculture Attaché to the European Union due to ube’s growing market in Europe.

Ube produced in Region 2 has even found its way into the markets of the United States and Japan. Just this year, the Quirino Young Entrepreneurs Association (QYEA) exported ube powder to France through the help of the Department of Trade and Industry. Ube powder is used in food processing for its color and flavor.

With the growing demand, PSAU hopes to contribute to the supply chain by helping farmers with better planting materials and technology to help speed up production.