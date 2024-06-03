Aetas get aid from DSWD

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Some 50 Aetas in Capas town, Tarlac province recently received assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The livelihood assistance is a follow-up activity of the agency’s Pag-Abot sa Pasko program in December 2023.

The agency assessed and identified the most appropriate interventions to reach-out to individuals from different sitios of the village based on their profile and needs.

The latest aid consisted of one farming carabao and P10,000 for each of the beneficiaries under DSWD's Pag-Abot program in Barangay Maruglu.

The Pag-Abot Program was launched in July 2023 to help people living and staying on the streets.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, who led the turn-over of the assistance, assured the immediate support and services of DSWD to the beneficiaries.