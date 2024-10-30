Aetas receive relief good from DSWD

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Some 6,131 Aetas from the upland barangays of Floridblanca, Porac and Mbalacat City received relief goods from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The Provincial Government of Pampanga helped in the distribution of the food boxes to 1,557 Aetas in Floridablanca, 2, 728 in Porac, and 1,846 in Mabalacat City.

Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda said the project is aimed at “looking after the needs of indigenous people who could not work or cultivate during the height of the disaster.”

Board Member Cherry Manalo and personnel from the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) and General Service Office (GSO) led the distribution of rice, coffee, cereal drink, and 10 canned goods.