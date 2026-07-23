Affiliation fees waived for SUC students undergoing training in Pampanga Provincial Hospitals

The waiver is provided under Tax Ordinance No. 14, which supplements Tax Ordinance No. 10, also known as the Revised Revenue Code of 2023.

Vice Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda said the measure reflects the support of the Provincial Government, led by Governor Lilia "Nanay" Pineda, and members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, for public education, particularly to students pursuing medical careers.

The ordinance also responds to the request of the PSU Florence Nightingale Society.

The measure will take effect as an ordinance following its publication. (Via Governor Delta Pineda)