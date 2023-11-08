AFP Belen symbolizes adaptability, resourcefulness

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The entry of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to the Belenismo sa Tarlac 2023 symbolizes adaptability and resourcefulness.

Unveiled recently as a competitor under the Grand Non-Municipal Category, the AFP Belen created by the Armor Division, features a facade made of bamboo and has a winter wonderland theme at its lower part with artificial snow, giant snowmen, Christmas village, farm animals, life size candy canes, Christmas tree, and other displays adorned with Christmas lights.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro, Jr., who led the lighting of AFP Belen, urged the soldiers to embody the positive characteristics of bamboo in ensuring peace and security, defending the territory, guaranteeing food security, and protecting the environment.

Belenismo sa Tarlac is held annually, with its concept primarily depicting the nativity scene or birth of Christ.

This year, there are 53 entries, 10 in the Community Category, 14 under the Church Category, eight in the Monumental Category, nine under the Grand Non-Municipal Category, and 12 in the Grand Municipal Category.

Now in its 16th year, Belenismo sa Tarlac became a must-see event of the Department of Tourism during the Yuletide Season.

Tourists and the public can visit and enjoy the different belens showcased in the entire province.

"Belenismo sa Tarlac has come a long way since its inception in 2007. Belenismo sa Tarlac highlights the birth of our Savior Jesus Christ. God’s gift to humanity is the perfect sacrifice for all the sins of the world,” Tarlac Heritage Foundation Co-founder Dr. Isa Cojuangco Suntay said.