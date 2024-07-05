After her break up with Mark Leviste, has Kris Aquino found her new love?

"Gusto ko mag-move on and I think I have" stressed Queen of all media Kris Aquino.

Kris was also quoted saying that she hopes people will stop asking her ex-bf, Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste, for updates about her.

"Huwag na lang siya tanungin din kung kamusta ako kasi hindi naman niya alam kung kamusta na ako talaga. Kasi wala nang communication apart from 'Thank You, God Bless'".

According to some netizens, even Bimby, Kris' son confirmed that her mom has been single for several months now.

Bimby added, "But he (referring to Mark Leviste), has always been nice to me, my brother, my family in general. But since before mom's birthday, they're not together na.

Wala na. You know, kapag long distance, syempre, mahirap, at saka just a lot of things."

Kris also mentioned that she is closing the door for a possible reconciliation with Mark.

The recent rumor is that Kris is currently playing beautiful music with a Philippine-based doctor.

However, there are no details yet about the said relationship.