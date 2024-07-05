After her break up with Mark Leviste, has Kris Aquino found her new love?

"Gusto ko mag-move on and I think I have" stressed Queen of all media Kris Aquino.
Kris was also quoted saying that she hopes people will stop asking her ex-bf, Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste, for updates about her.
"Huwag na lang siya tanungin din kung kamusta ako kasi hindi naman niya alam kung kamusta na ako talaga. Kasi wala nang communication apart from 'Thank You, God Bless'".
According to some netizens, even Bimby, Kris' son confirmed that her mom has been single for several months now.
Bimby added, "But he (referring to Mark Leviste), has always been nice to me, my brother, my family in general. But since before mom's birthday, they're not together na.
Wala na. You know, kapag long distance, syempre, mahirap, at saka just a lot of things."
Kris also mentioned that she is closing the door for a possible reconciliation with Mark.
The recent rumor is that Kris is currently playing beautiful music with a Philippine-based doctor.
However, there are no details yet about the said relationship.
After a two-year break megastar Sharon Cuneta is back to do a teleserye with ABS CBN.
There are no details yet about the said project. But Sharon is very excited as ABS-CBN and Dreamscape Entertainment announced her return at the Kapamilya network to star in her comeback teleserye.
"I'm very, very excited to work with the people I'm going to work with. I promise po na I will give my best to this project. Lalo na since dalawang taon po akong napahinga sa TV so I'm really excited."
Sharon admits she's not only excited about the project, but with the people she's going to work with.
"Yung Isa kasi na makakasama ko, nakasana ko na dati. And super mahal na mahal ko. Hindi na kayo magugulat kapag nalaman nyo. Yung iba naman first time ko makakasama. So, talagang patung-patong, sumasabog yung heart ko sa excitement at sa saya. More than anything, it's me being back in my home station, it's being with kapamilya, it's just being home." she narrates.
Sharon opted to take time off to focus on her health, especially when she had a hip injury.
Now that she's back on tv, expect a powerhouse cast on this project.