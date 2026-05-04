AFTER ROBREDO, THE OTHERS ARE LIGHTWEIGHTS

The presidential election is scheduled 2028, yet there’s already a talk pitting Leni Robredo of Bicolandia against Vice President Sara Duterte of Davao. We are won’t to say that to a certain degree the cauldron is already boiling. Boiling really hot already. The stakes here are high. In Sara’s victory the country may witness jailing of those who did her family wrong. I hope she wouldn’t make good her threat that she will order the exhumation of Marcos senior’s remains and be thrown to the ocean.

Face up, Sara is leading by a mile . But the latest conducted survey indicates that there is still a good number of undecided for Robredo to catch up is highly possible. Other probable contenders are Senators Risa Hontiveros, Raffy Tulfo and Bam Aquino. Observers are saying all three are all lightweights compared to Robredo. In the meanwhile, the possibility that VP Sara will be convicted by the senators once the impeachment article will reach the upper house is too remote. She has the numbers for her acquittal. Or maybe in the middle of the trial she may opt to resign.

Back to Mayor Leni. Of course everyone remember how then Vice President Robredo was severely mistreated by the Duterte administration. It seems to me this opportunity once again to face the younger Duterte is lost since she already made an open declaration that she wouldn’t vie for the presidency but will only seek re-election in Naga City. She is a lawyer and she effectively communicates. She comes clean and was never involved in any shenanigan from the very start of her political career as a member of the lower congress. She has her own kakampinks and are growing in number. I can feel she is the candidate of the millennials. She is inching up slowly but surely. Her followers are insistently saying she is the best argument for a real change.

Sayang ang pagkakataon sabi ng mga supporters niya. Let’s leave it to fate.

Once I heard then newly elected President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo declared, ‘being president is destiny’. Let’s recall who attempted taking residence in Malacanang. Now once again Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, a scavenger by his own admission shot to fame when he was discovered by the late master showman German Moreno. His forever smiles and smooth skin which was displayed many times on the celluloid fascinated movie goers. He entered Manila politics big time and announced by telling all and sundry that he was the giant slayer who gave the knockout punch to President Joseph Estrada sending the latter to retirement. He is a good and convincing speaker and he is idolized by common folks. But many are saying it’s too early, too soon to move from city hall to the palace. He didn’t listen.

Manny Pacquiao. He has remarkable story life. Many people are asking. Ano pa ang kaniyang kailangan? Money and fame, he has it. Already embedded with the richest families in our country with close to half billion pesos residence in Forbes Park, the enclave of the rich. From a struggling Kid Kulafu who missed many meals in his younger years he now employ his own chef and dietician. He is overly ambitious. He became basketball player, recording artist and what have you. He frequently quote bible passages and believes in his heart that it is his destiny to lead our country though believes he is a square peg in a round hole even his stint in the senate.

Senator Panfilo ‘Ping’ Lacson’ story started as a young constabulary officer assigned with Metrocom , an elite unit headed then by General Prospero Olivas. He steadily rose from the rank. The highlight of his career when he was appointed by then President Joseph Estrada to head the Philippine National Police. Before that he headed a crime unit and pursued with no let up against the bad elements. He is not without a stain. He was accused of coddling the Kuaratong Baleleng criminal gang which hogged the headlines in the nineties.