After twelve long years

When I entered the University of the Philippines Diliman College of Mass Communication in 2000, I was blessed to meet new friends coming from different parts of the country. The first one that I got to get along with is Mae who hails from Tagbilaran City, Bohol, and I must say that we instantly clicked. I remember how happy I was for having established a newfound friendship that will sort of become a support system as I adjust to the new environment in UP as well as the demands of college life.

After a few days, we got to spend some time with our other blockmates Lovelynne from Taytay, Bambie from Cainta, Joana from Catanduanes, and finally, Skipp from Antique. We named our group Halipars Society (from the word "haliparot"). Having found these new friends and being part of a group somehow eased the different challenges of studying at UP such as traveling from one building to another (at least we walk or take the TOKI jeep rides together), completing requirements especially for our radio and TV production courses, and surviving UP as it is.

After our graduation in 2004, we went our ways but I am happy to recall that we have supported one another during the important milestones in our lives such as being physically present during our wedding days. It was during the wedding of Lovelynne held in Manila that I got to see them and it was 12 years ago.

And so finally, when Mae, who is now working as the Information Officer of a state university, went to Manila for official business we mustered up our guts and strength to meet and spend some time together. We agreed to meet up and have dinner after Mae's official activities. Although the two of us did not make it (Bambie is in Australia now) while Joana is in Catanduanes, the four of us did not waste a single second to catch up and reminisce on all the funny and even naughty things we did back then.

After talking about the people we used to gossip about, it's funny to know that our conversation led to parenting problems and styles, health issues and maintenance medicines, politics, and even funeral plans! Indeed, we have grown older and our issues in life are no longer petty and wild. We started talking about our jobs, our families, and how our children live and behave entirely differently from us.

Our mini-reunion was short but certainly sweet and came very timely for the 20th anniversary of our graduation day last April 25. It feels good to reunite with your friends and realize that they still care and think about you despite the many years that passed. I am indeed blessed.