Aghon floods 4 barangays

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Heavy rains brought by typhoon “Aghon” and high tide level caused flooding in some parts of Apalit and Macabebe towns.

As of yesterday noon, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) reported that some areas in Barangay Paligui in Apalit town was flooded by up to one foot.

Portions of barangays Saplad David, Telacsan, and Candelaria were also inundated by up to two feet of floodwaters, the PDRRMO reported.

Signal No. 1 was raised in some parts of Pampanga on Sunday due to the storm but was already lifted early Monday.

The Emergency Operations Center and Command and Control Center (C3) of PDRRMO remained on Blue Alert status as of Monday noon to monitor the situation in the province.