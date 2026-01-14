Aglibut sweet tamarind undergoes certification

The Aglibut Sweet Tamarind variety developed by Pampanga State Agricultural University (PSAU) is currently undergoing Plant Material Evaluation for Certification.

This marks a significant step toward strengthening certified planting materials for the variety.

The evaluation is led by the Department of Agriculture Regional Field Office III (DA RFO III) – Regulatory Division.

The certification is a primary requirement for the Plant Nursery Accreditation of the Sweet Tamarind Nursery of the PSAU-Tamarind RDE Center, led by Warlina M. Guzman.

The certification aims to ensure that planting materials meet quality and regulatory standards before distribution.

PSAU produced the Aglibut variety, a sweet tamarind that is now registered and patented as a product of the farm school.

The varieties are planted in a 45-hectare farm inside PSAU campus and adjoining areas.

The production also supports hundreds of farmers belonging to local cooperatives.

Its name was derived from late Professor Andres Aglibut, who was successful in the clonal seedling of the sweet variety.

PSAU, through its Tamarind RDE Center, produces tamarind wine, juice, candies, jam and other by-products from the Aglibut variety that has been featured in several TV, magazines and other media outlets and food exhibitions.