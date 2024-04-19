Agri-based technologies opened to CL investors

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---Fifteen agri-based technologies have been opened to investors to facilitate commercialization during the 2024 Annual Launch of Knowledge Products for Adoption and Commercialization (ALOK).

The project is hosted by the Central Luzon State University (CLSU) through its Agriculture and Food Technology Business Incubator or AFTBI.

ALOK is a platform for innovation, collaboration and development by fostering a dynamic ecosystem for advancing agricultural and entrepreneurial endeavors in the country.

The inventions include nine technologies in the food cluster and six in the non-food cluster.

They were developed by the consortium member institutions of the Regional Agri-Aqua Innovation System Enhancement Program Batch 2 of the Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic, and Natural Resources Research and Development of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

In the food technology cluster are Aglibut sweet tamarind ice cream; process of producing rough puff pastry with rabbit filling; composition of rabbit canned meatloaf; method of preparing instant mushroom noodles; Tibig leaf extract-based meat tenderizer; Kardeli; process of making eggplant luffa longanisa; method of preparing mushroom bulgogi; and composition of nutri-chips from mushroom, seaweeds, and malunggay leaves.

Under the non-food technology cluster are the mechanized bamboo stick polisher; method of producing multi-nutrient lick block as feed supplement for ruminants; production, field testing, and commercialization of boton; mechanical cacao sheller with winnowing mechanism; multi-purpose seeder; and multi-crop reduce till planter.

The 15 agri-based technologies were the first to be pitched during the 2024 ALOK themed “Translating AANR Innovation to Viable Enterprises”

The program was participated in by seven regions across the country.

The CLSU emphasized the crucial role of commercialization in driving the development of innovative products and urged everyone to be aware and to attract potential investors to support these creative ventures.