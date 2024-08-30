Agri-fisheries congress conducted in Lubao town

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The first day of the 2024 Agricultural and Fishery Council (AFC) Congress was held in Barangay Sta. Maria in Lubao town on Wednesday, August 28, 2024

The event was spearheaded by the Department of Agriculture (DA).

The goal of the AFC Congress is to discuss the problems experienced by farmers and fishers in provinces of the region.

The congress is also expected to help the participants in resolving issues they are encountering.

The meeting is also aimed to strengthen the association of Luzon leaders towards their responsive, reinforced and sustained commitment to the AFCs.

Insights on the status of the fisheries and agriculture sector in the region were discussed during the meeting.

The event was participated by agriculture officials and concerned groups.

DA Region III Executive Director Eduardo L. Lapuz urged the participants to strive for the development of the sector of the region.

He stressed the commitment of the DA to meet national goals.