"Aguman Sanduk" testament to Minalin's resiliency: Mayor

Mayor Philip Naguit said that this year’s Aguman Sanduk Festival 2026 is a testament to the town’s resiliency amid challenges and hardships.

The mayor said the event serves as a reminder for every Minaleño to continue striving toward a better future.

Naguit made the statement during the festival, which featured several barangays in the float parade, along with the annual cross-dressing tradition involving young and adult men.

“It is our commitment to always persevere through hardship and to continually look after our community,” Naguit said.

The unique festival brings together men of all ages who dress as women in a festive and historic parade.

The traditional cross-dressing event marks its 93rd year in 2026.

The practice began as a way to bring joy to the community during difficult times.

Aguman Sanduk started in 1932, during a period of poor harvest in the town.

What began as a spontaneous expression of resilience has evolved into an annual event embraced by the entire community.

During this year's festival, Barangay Santo Domingo emerged as the overall champion of this year’s Aguman Sanduk celebration.

For the Best Muse category, Barangay San Francisco Uno claimed the award for Cluster 1, while Barangay Santa Rita took the top honor for Cluster 2.

In the Best Float competition, Barangay San Francisco Dos won in Cluster 1, while Barangay Santo Domingo dominated Cluster 2.

Meanwhile, the Best Street Performance awards were secured by Barangay San Francisco Uno in Cluster 1 and Barangay Santa Rita in Cluster 2.