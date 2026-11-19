The Al-Amanah Islamic Investment Bank of the Philippines has partnered with GCash to integrate comprehensive payment and disbursement solutions across its banking network. The partnership connects Al-Amanah Bank to GCash services such as Bills Pay (GBills), Scan to Pay (STP), and Funds Disbursement Service (FDS).

The integration provides Al-Amanah bank clients with a direct digital channel to settle payments and service bills through GCash, reducing reliance on physical branch visits. It also streamlines disbursements of Al-Amanah bank clients directly to their GCash accounts.

As the only licensed Islamic bank in the Philippines, Al-Amanah plays a pivotal role in serving the unique financial needs of the country's Muslim community. Connecting its infrastructure to the GCash ecosystem marks a practical step toward expanding digital financial access across Muslim-majority regions and underserved sectors.

“Through this partnership, we aim to provide accessible, modern payment options that respond directly to the evolving needs of the communities we serve,” said Amenah F. Pangandaman, Chairperson and CEO of Al-Amanah Bank. “Integrating with GCash strengthens our operational efficiency while ensuring our clients benefit from the ease, security, and flexibility of the national digital financial ecosystem.”

Beyond consumer bill payments, the addition of STP and FDS capabilities allows Al-Amanah to execute automated transactions and secure fund disbursements, establishing a reliable digital backbone for both institutional and retail operations.

“Partnering with Al-Amanah allows us to extend meaningful digital financial services deep into the Islamic banking sector,” shared Cleo Celeste Santos, GCash Vice President and Head of Commercial Sales. “By making GCash Bills Pay, STP, and disbursement solutions available to Al-Amanah customers, we are enabling more convenient everyday transactions while helping bridge the digital divide for communities across the region,” she added.

The initiative reinforces the commitment of GCash to building an inclusive digital economy by collaborating with key government, regional, and specialized banking institutions nationwide.