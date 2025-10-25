Alan Walker, OPM Legends Set Stage for ISP BingoPlus Music Festival

Millions of pesos are set to be donated by the Philippines’ leading digital entertainment platform, BingoPlus, and its social development arm, BingoPlus Foundation, together with the International Series Philippines, to the Philippine Sports Commission during The International Series Philippines presented by BingoPlus Music Festival, happening on October 25 at the Aseana City Concert Grounds in Parañaque.
The donation aims to support the development of the country’s sports community, consisting of ₱5 million plus an additional ₱200 for every ticket redeemed on-site at the festival. This initiative coincides with a grand celebration of music and sports, as the nation marks its success in hosting the first-ever International Series in the country.
With the theme “Swing for the Filipino Sports Dream,” the festival brings together global and local icons for an unforgettable night. EDM superstar Alan Walker headlines the event, joined by Apl.de.Ap of the Black Eyed Peas and OPM legends. All guests will receive special gifts and have the chance to win up to ₱5 million in cash prizes by completing a raffle ticket upon registration.
To secure regular tickets, check out promotions on BingoPlus’ official social media pages for various online activities, which include posts, likes, comments, and sharing mechanics. You can get free VIP and SVIP tickets by topping the BingoPlus EDM leaderboard in the app or at the website . All ticket holders are guaranteed with meal vouchers, gift packs, exclusive access, and gift packs worth varying from P500.00 to 1,500.00.
Gates will open at 11:00 AM, with main stage performances starting at 8:00 PM. Only guests aged 21 years and above are allowed to enjoy this exciting day. Guests are also reminded to check the venue map and list of prohibited items for a smoother and more enjoyable experience.
You may catch and enjoy The International Series Philippines presented by BingoPlus Music Festival through its delayed livestream on October 31 via GTV, BingoPlus social media pages, and partnered media Facebook pages from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM, and on November 2 on GMA from 10:00 AM to 12:00 NN.
To know more about ticketing and promo, visit BingoPlus App or website at .
DigiPlus Interactive Corp. pioneered digital entertainment in the Philippines. It introduced leading platforms BingoPlus and ArenaPlus, widely known for their engaging experiences in interactive gaming and sports entertainment. DigiPlus also operates GameZone with more to come. For more information visit .