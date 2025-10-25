Alan Walker, OPM Legends Set Stage for ISP BingoPlus Music Festival

With the theme “Swing for the Filipino Sports Dream,” the festival brings together global and local icons for an unforgettable night. EDM superstar Alan Walker headlines the event, joined by Apl.de.Ap of the Black Eyed Peas and OPM legends. All guests will receive special gifts and have the chance to win up to ₱5 million in cash prizes by completing a raffle ticket upon registration.

To secure regular tickets, check out promotions on BingoPlus’ official social media pages for various online activities, which include posts, likes, comments, and sharing mechanics. You can get free VIP and SVIP tickets by topping the BingoPlus EDM leaderboard in the app or at the website www.bingoplus.com . All ticket holders are guaranteed with meal vouchers, gift packs, exclusive access, and gift packs worth varying from P500.00 to 1,500.00.

Gates will open at 11:00 AM, with main stage performances starting at 8:00 PM. Only guests aged 21 years and above are allowed to enjoy this exciting day. Guests are also reminded to check the venue map and list of prohibited items for a smoother and more enjoyable experience.