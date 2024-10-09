Albayalde eyes health programs for AC folks

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Former Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Oscar Albayalde said he will work for healthcare services in Angeles City if he will be elected mayor in the upcoming polls.

Albayalde has filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for mayor on Monday, October 7. He will be running against incumbent first district Representative Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II.

The mayoral aspirant said he aims to introduce a healthcare program for all sectors, especially senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

“Unang-una po nating aayusin ang medical at healthcare. Sisiguruhin po natin na mapapakinabangan ng lahat ng tao lalo na ang ating Ospital ng Angeles,” Albayalde said.

The former PNP Chief added that he also wants to give the people of Angeles an alternative in the upcoming elections.

“Ako po piniprisinta ko po ang sarili ko hindi bilang pulitiko, kundi bilang isang lider at ama na pweding kumalinga sa mga taga-Angeles,” Albayalde said.