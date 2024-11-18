Alfonso Alley in Pampanga

Alfonso Brandy's "Alfonso Alley Year 2" rocks as they hold the final leg of its momentous event at Conclave Sports Bar in Angeles City.

The event showcased spectacular musicals while highlighting the brand's commitment to community and creating excitement in the brandy category.

The event featured the electrifying performances of Sandwich band led by Raimund Marasigan, Collie Herb, and Antimano.

Their companion, Alex Diaz and Sabrina San Diego, who engaged commentaries as hosts, added fun and excitement to the festivities.

This year, "Alfie Alley" aims to be more than an event. It is a cultural phenomenon that celebrates the power of community, the joy of music and the unmatched taste of Alfonso Brandy.

Upon arrival, guests were gifted an exclusive Alfonso Alley rocks glass and a journey map, leading them to fun-filled activities. The event also gave attendees a chance to win exclusive merchandise such as Alfie Alley tumblers and socks, adding an interactive dimension to the evening.

Alfonso Brandy Sales and Marketing Director Lauren Tanganco shared her experience as "Alfie Alley".

"With the success of Alfie Alley, our intention is to go to different spots or to go around all over the country. We are in Angeles City right now and marks the end of our journey for this year. In our 20 years in the business, it's also our way of thanking our 'Ka-Troparty' to bring them all together. Also in this event, we are launching our limited edition variant the light, platinum and zero but in a different bottling para pangregalo", she explained.

When asked how Alfonso derived its name, Tanganco said "Alfonso is really the brand name of the brandy. We wanted a name that is strong and feels masculine. That is why we came up with Alfonso 20 years. So, nakakatuwa rin na marami tayong Pinoy na Alfonso rin ang pangalan at tinatawag din na Alfie, so very Pinoy pa rin siya Pero imported."

"We have three limited edition being promoted yung best selling na light, may classic na platinum, meron tayong zero-sugar para sa mga diabetic and health conscious, and then we have our smoothie and strong it's 32% para sa mga matatapang talaga. One more thing, hindi namin binabago ang lasa ng Alfonso Brandy. Twenty years ago and until now the taste remains the same. Consistent kasi ang Alfonso, once na binuksan nila ang bote yun at Yun din ang makukuha bilang lasa. We really hold the taste, para sa amin very sacred yon," she added.

Tanganco also mentioned the expansion of Alfonso Alley and her message to all the Kapampangan supporters.

"Yes, we would like to thank ang lahat ng 'Ka-Troparty' nating dumating, mabuti na lang at nag-cooperate ang weather, kasi uulan, uulan din ng fun, music and drinks sa loob. And because of the huge success of year 2, we're sure to have our year 3 next year. We're just trying to fix out the spin off kung paano gagawin natin but of course tuloy-tuloy yan. So, abangan natin ang Alfonso Alley for its next spots kung saan naman tayo pupunta." she stressed.