Alino vows to take good care of SBMA

CLARK FREEPORT— Newly installed Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Chairman and Administrator Eduardo Jose Aliño has vowed to take good care of the agency and its people.

Aliño said he was given the mandate by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., to look into the needs of Subic Freeport stakeholders and help resolve problems of the business communities.

“The President also instructed me to steer Subic Bay Freeport to the next level, which means go forward. With the help of the Board of Directors, who are all very professional, I believe that we can achieve that goal hand-in-hand,” Aliño said.

Aliño replaced former Pandan, Antique Mayor Jonathan D. Tan as the chairman and administrator of the government owned and controlled corporation (GOCC) this month.

Tan was designated as the Senior Undersecretary of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

The new SBMA chief took his oath of office before President Marcos on January 12 at Malacañan Palace.

“In my case, I am 73 years old, the legacy I want to leave is a good mark, all for the glory of God, country, and for SBMA, and for its people who have significantly helped me. I am also leaving this good mark for my family. I promised them that after my stint, regardless of time, hindi nila ako ikahihiya. For me its very important,” he said.

A devout Catholic with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the De La Salle University, Aliño was also the former chairman and president of the STAR Group of Companies.

The firm offers port operations services for bulk and break-bulk cargo with Subic Bay as one of its locations, Grain Terminal Services Incand sister company Mega Subic Terminal Services Inc .

Aside from his achievements in port operations, Aliño was also involved in other business industries such as supply chain, power and energy, construction, industrial trading, entertainment and tourism.

The new SBMA head was also chairman of the Subic Bay Yacht Club from 2015 to 2018 and in 2023.

He also remains active in civic and non-government organizations like the Marinducare Foundation, a group providing livelihood and civic assistance to poor communities in Marinduque, the hometown of Aliño’s parents.