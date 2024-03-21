All-female cops man Tarlac checkpoints

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Teams of policewomen were deployed in checkpoints in Tarlac province by the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The Tarlac Police Provincial Office (TPPO) said the three teams are led by a female officer.

They were prepared as part of the security measures to deter lawless elements while advancing women empowerment in promoting public safety.

“The all-female checkpoint operation supplemented the simultaneous checkpoints and regular anti-criminality checkpoints within the province. With precision and dedication, these police women are proving that gender is not a limitation when it comes to safeguarding communities and ensuring safety on the roads,” Lieutenant Colonel Philip Antang, TPPO Deputy Provincial Director of Operations, said.

The deployment of the female cops is in line with the 2024 National Women’s Month celebration.

Along with the deployment of women in checkpoints this Women's Month, the TPPO also conducted outreach programs that benefited several communities in the province.

Some 4,606 beneficiaries from 103 communities received food packs, rice, water, school supplies and other necessities.

The TPPO also conducted school visitations, scholarship distribution, awarding of livelihood grants, and medical missions.

The Tarlac police partnered with the Foreign National Keepers Network to provide goods and services to indigenous communities and police dependents in the towns of Bamban, Capas, San Clemente, and San Jose.

Other activities included seminars on Republic Act 9262 (Anti-Violence Against Women and their Children Act), tree planting, feeding programs, and Women’s night.