All Saints' Day peaceful: PRO3

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The observance of All Saints’ Day in Central Luzon was generally peaceful and orderly, said Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, director of Police Regional Office Region 3 (PRO-3).

Maranan attributed this to the implementation of security measures and presence of policemen and force multipliers across the region.

The CL police director said that only a few minor incidents were recorded by police stations in the region.

These include gambling incidents in a cemetery and the arrest of an individual carrying an undocumented firearm in Nueva Ecija; and a case of resisting police officers in Tarlac.

Heightened security measures also led to the confiscation of various prohibited items in cemeteries, including 245 sharp objects, alcoholic beverages, and gambling paraphernalia, Maranan added.

Maranan thanked agencies and force volunteers for helping ensure safety and order in cemeteries, transport terminals, and other public places.

He said that police officers remain deployed in areas of convergence, particularly at public transport terminals, until November 4.

Maranan said the public is expected to return to work following the long weekend.

“Kami po ay patuloy na nakaantabay upang masiguro ang kaligtasan ng ating publiko sa pagdalaw nila sa kanilang mga yumaong mahal sa buhay gayundin naman sa kanilang pagbabalik sa kani-kanilang mga trabaho,” Maranan said.