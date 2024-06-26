All systems go for MICECON 2024

CLARK FREEPORT --- It’s all systems go for the MICECON 2024 which will highlight Clark, with its international airport and facilities that make it as one of the world’s most beautiful gateways.

At the Media Forum at Plaza Premier Lounge inside Clark International Airport (CRK), Clark Development Corporation Tourism Promotions Division manager Ellen Lorenzo said Clark is ready to host the event on July 10-12, 2024.

“We are ready to host Micecon. We have been preparing since the day it has been awarded to Clark,” Lorenzo said

She added that the 3-day event will highlight the festivities and destinations like CRK and the new hotels in Clark.

“It’s been 10 years since we hosted micecon. Now we have a new airport with the Plaza Premium (Lounge). This is the best time to showcase Clark to the world,” Lorenzo said.

She said CDC has lined up several activities that guarantee fun and festive atmosphere for delegates and host communities.

Charisse Lacson, CDC

TPD assistant manager, said that the 700 delegates, approved so far by the Department of Tourism, will be treated to a welcome dinner at Clark airport.

CRK has been recognized as one of the world’s most beautiful airports by the prestigious Prix Versailles, the World Architecture and Design Award at UNESCO.

The executives of Plaza Premier Lounge, a global brand under Plaza Premium Group, expressed support to the event and to Clark.

“As a company, Plaza Premier is not just concerned about our business. We also try to give back to our community the travel industry as we are all partners in promoting destinations and tourism (industry)” Marion Satumbaga, PPL Commercial Manager, said.

The Plaza Premier Lounges are located in 80 international airports in 30 countries and regions.

Teri Flores, communications director of Luzon International Premier Airport Development (LIPAD), said Clark airport continue to mount more domestic and international flights.

JetStar has started its Clark-Singapore flights and Hongkong express, an affiliate of Cathay Pacific, also launched flights, she said.

PPC’s Media Forum at CRK’s PLaza Premium Lounge was co-presented by LIPAD.