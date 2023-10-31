Allan Patio regains post as village chief of Dolores, CSF

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Incumbent Barangay Dolores Chairman Allan Patio regained his position as chief of this capital city's business district.

Patio won over the city's first gentleman and former Barangay Dolores chairman Melchor Caluag with a margin of less than 300 votes.

In the final tally, Patio was proclaimed winner at around 4 AM Tuesday after securing 4,820 votes over Caluag's 4,586 votes.

Patio vowed to continue programs on education, livelihood, flood mitigation, and waste management.

Prior to winning this year's election, Patio served as kagawad of Barangay Dolores for more than a decade.

In July 2022, he assumed the position of barangay chairman after then-village chief Vilma Caluag won as mayor of the capital city.