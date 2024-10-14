'Amanung Sisuan' no longer required in Kinder to Grade 3

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The use of "amanung sisuan" or “mother tongue” as a medium of instruction in kindergarten to Grade 3 is no longer required.

A proposed measure lapsed into a law on October 10 without the signature of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., becoming Republic Act 12027, known as the "Act Discontinuing the Use of Mother Tongue as Medium of Instruction."

It makes the use of regional languages optional in monolingual classes, reverting the medium of instruction to Filipino and English.

The mother tongue or "amanung sisuan" in Kapampangan will serve as “auxiliary media of instruction.”

Under Section 2 of Republic Act 12027, mother tongue-based multilingual education may still be used in monolingual classes provided that it complies with requirements such as an official orthography is developed and published by the Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino, which is an officially documented vocabulary that includes a glossary, dictionary, encyclopedia or thesaurus.

The new law also requires literature on languages and culture, such as big books, small books, picture stories, or wordless picture books; grammar book; and teachers in the school who speak and are trained to teach in the mother tongue to a monolingual class which is composed of learners who speak the same mother tongue and are enrolled in the same grade level in a given school year.

The Department of Education is expected to develop a language mapping policy within one year from the effectivity of the law, in collaboration with the Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino.

The agency shall then implement a language mapping framework to properly identify and classify learners based on their mother tongue in order to systematically determine the existence of monolingual classes each school year.