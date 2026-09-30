American arrested over mall altercation

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) arrested a 69-year-old American in Barangay Balibago, Angeles City over alleged immigration violations and acts of undesirability following an altercation at a mall.

Arrested under Mission Order No. 2026-341 issued on September 24, 2026 was Patrick Ndukwuegbulam Obison, also known as Dr. Patrick Ndukwuegbulam Obison, according to BI Intelligence Division Chief Fortunato S. Manahan Jr.

The BI said Obison allegedly harassed a Filipino and made abusive, racist and derogatory remarks, referring to a local woman as an “animal.”

The American national is facing deportation proceedings under Section 3 of Operations Order No. SBM-2014-048 for alleged conduct prejudicial to public interest, safety and order.

He also faces immigration charges for allegedly causing a disturbance, disrupting public peace and harassing local residents.

The BI said Obison also allegedly violated Section 5 of Republic Act No. 562, or the Alien Registration Act of 1950, by failing to report a change in his registered address.

The foreigner was brought to the BI Warden’s Facility in Bicutan, Taguig City pending his deportation case.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony M. Viado reminded foreign nationals to comply with Philippine laws and respect local communities.

“The Philippines welcomes foreign nationals who respect our people and our laws. But our hospitality must never be mistaken for permission to insult, harass, or demean Filipinos. Those who violate our immigration laws and disrupt public order will face appropriate action from the Bureau of Immigration, in accordance with law and due process,” Viado said.

The BI said the proceedings remain ongoing and that Obison will be afforded due process and an opportunity to be heard.