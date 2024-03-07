American mystic warned of drought way back in 2012

Only a few are responsive to the calls and warnings from Heaven mostly through credible Catholic mystics. There are even those who are resentful and unabashedly despise anyone helping spread them.

Recent events, however, should provide strong indications that the world has changed course, in ways literal and figurative, and if the world’s elites are yardstick, their new underground bunkers with provisions for sustaining existence could be convincing enough.

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg already has his new Hawaii bunker ready for occupancy anytime, while others of his incredible wealth have provided themselves similarly elsewhere. They seem ready to hibernate from a world about to go mad.

What has been unfolding in the recent years were already foretold by Catholic mystics, even as more warnings of dire events to come continue to be disclosed from Heaven.

Take the case of a message from our Lord Jesus Christ via American Catholic mystic Jennifer way back on May 22, 2012. Jesus said:

“I weep today My children but it is those who are failing to heed to My warnings that will weep tomorrow. The winds of spring will turn into the rising dust of summer as the world will begin to look more like a desert. Before mankind is able to change the calendar of this time you will have witnessed the financial collapse. It is only those who heed to My warnings that will be prepared. The North will attack the South as the two Koreas become at war with each other. Jerusalem will shake, America will fall and Russia will unite with China to become Dictators of the new world. I plead in warnings of love and mercy for I am Jesus and the hand of justice is soon to prevail.” (End of quote)

Apparently, the phrase “change of calendar at this time” did not refer to the year 2012, but to the time of this generation, our generation (if I would be permitted to say so despite by advanced age).

Already, the world is experiencing drought, while North Korea has never been more threatening. Russia and China are indeed in extraordinarily good terms despite them being eyed askew by Western powers. The conflict between Israel and Hamas has cast Jerusalem in tight balance, even as respected economists warn of worldwide financial collapse.

Mystic Jennifer, who was advised by her priest-guide not to make public her full identity for the sake of her young family, is kept in respect by respected Catholic personalities, including Prof. Daniel O’Connor, evangelist Mark Mallett and prolific author Christine Watkins.

Jennifer has continued to receive messages from Heaven. Only last Feb. 26, she received another message from Our Lord Jesus, as follows.

“My child, My Mother will embrace each one of her children and light the way for mankind to return to her Son. She carried the Divine Light within her womb and shared in the sorrows of My passion. Go to your heavenly Mother, My children, for she is the vessel that will prepare you for your journey home to Heaven, for I am Jesus and My mercy and justice will prevail.”

Earlier on Feb 23, 2024, Our Lord also told her:

“My Child, you are witnessing a time when the dividing line is being drawn. You are either seeking to live in My light or to live in the ways of the world. You are living in a time when history is seeking to be repeated. There are those who desire to erase history and those who have learned what history has taught them. I tell my children: do not fear, for the graces flowing from heaven down upon My faithful are multiplying more each hour than at any other time since the beginning of creation. Yet I warn my children to be also vigilant, for the devil and his companions seek your soul. Be on guard and pray for discernment. This is the hour when many live in what they have disguised as truth and remnants who live in the realm of truth. Pray, my children, pray and remain close to Me, for I am Jesus, and my mercy and justice will prevail.”

The day before on Feb. 22, 2024, Jennifer had a vision and she recalled it as follows:

“I see a haze covering the ground almost like fog but I could feel the heat. Jesus then tells me that ‘a great heat will come and many will be searching for water. The heat will come before summer is due.’

“Jesus speaks to me again and says, ‘Many lakes will dry up because the earth will respond according to the depth of man’s sin. When My children seek to rebel against my Church, My commandments, My creation, My plan, and refuse to accept My mercy, there is no longer harmony between Heaven and earth. It is time for My children to open their eyes because the temptation is great. There is a bounty for your soul but I have paid your ransom through my passion, death, and resurrection. My children, you have nothing to fear if you are walking in My light and praying for those who are not. Now go forth, for I am Jesus, and be at peace, for My mercy and justice will prevail.’” (End of quote.)

Meanwhile, I am sharing the following words from Our Lord Jesus, according to the witnessing of mystic Maria Valtorta (1897-1961):

“Defend yourselves from yourselves, against yourselves, against the world, flesh and the demon. Above all, defend yourselves from yourselves. Stand on your guard, My children, against pride, sensuality, duplicity, tepidity, spiritual drowsiness and against avarice! When your inferior ego speaks and moans over alleged cruelty to it, hush it up by saying: "For a moment of hardship, which I give you now, I will procure for you, and for ever, the banquet of ecstasy that you enjoyed in the mountain cave at the end of the month of Shebat".