American wanted for acts of lasciviousness arrested

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — A 60-year-old American being wanted for multiple counts of Acts of Lasciviousness was arrested by authorities yesterday, April 17.

Brigadier General Jose Hidalgo, director of the Police Regional III, identified the foreign national as Ted Matthew Ford, currently residing in Barangay Malabanias, Angeles City.

Ford was arrested by virtue of arrest warrants issued by Judge Constantino Faller Esber of the 8th Judicial Region, Regional Trial Court of Caibiran, Biliran.

The operation was launched by operatives of the Angeles City Police Office Criminal Investigation Unit, Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit, Angeles City Police Station 5, and Regional Intelligence Unit 3.

“The successful apprehension underscores the dedication and collaboration of our police units in upholding justice and ensuring public safety within our community," said Hidalgo.