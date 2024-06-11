Amid closure of Kalangitan landfill

MACABEBE — Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Maria Antonia Loyzaga has called for a comprehensive approach to solid waste management as the scheduled closure of the Kalangitan Sanitary Landfill in Capas, Tarlac this October approaches.

Loyzaga’s statement came after some 122 local government units Pampanga, Tarlac, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Zambales, Bataan, Pangasinan, and Benguet have asked for her intervention in deferring the closure of the landfill.

The LGUs noted that the Kalangitan Sanitary Landfill, operated by Metro Clark Waste Management Corporation (MCWMC), is integral to the regional waste management system, handling up to 4,000 tons of trash daily.

The impending shutdown has also alarmed approximately 1,000 hospitals in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and some parts of the Ilocos region.

It also raised concerns about the disposal of toxic waste, which could expose patients and workers to significant health hazards.

Loyzaga said proper coordination and strategic planning is needed to manage the challenges if the landfill is closed.

“Kailangan comprehensive ang mga programa tungkol sa solid waste management. So pag may masasara kailangan magsasalo. So we're looking very much at the coordination kung paano pagmamanage ang landfills na ito,” the secretary said.

Loyzaga added that a balanced and strategic approach is necessary to manage the closure while ensuring compliance with environmental standards and addressing public health concerns.

“Sana ma-minimize na nga natin ang pagtapon ng basura. Pero kung hindi natin magawa yan, talaga balancing act ang kailangan gawin natin in terms of closure at kung sino ang pwedeng magsalo dito sa mga basura na pwedeng sana pumunta doon sa landfills. So balancing act po talaga ito,” she said.