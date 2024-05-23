Amidst hardest times ahead, a powerful prayer to Our Lord Jesus’ ‘’forgotten wound’’

It is most difficult to put chronology in the dire prophecies from credible Catholic mystics.

If a world war erupts, how can a one-world government rise? Would not the entire world be in such chaos as to make organizing a one-world body a silly proposition? Or would the war come first but still leave enough remnants for a worldwide autocracy later? Perhaps the one-world government would precede the war? It is easier to find a place for the prophesied new pandemic, as this could happen in either war or autocracy. Yet, there are many other dire prophecies that have to be squeezed into the chronological puzzle.

Still, Heaven, in issuing such prophecies, tells us that dire events could still be assuaged by prayers and conversions, although there have been declarations that chastisements for mankind, rather for its heavy sins, could no longer be entirely abrogated.

Recent developments in the world seem to give more credence to heavenly warnings that another pandemic is at hand and, as was again warned in another message of Our Blessed Mother last May 20.

Already, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) seems quite ready for such scenario, as it reported last week that ‘’ground-breaking progress’’ had been made as representatives from nations all over the world are on the verge of finalizing details on the International Health Regulations (IHR) that would empower WHO to impose extraordinary measures worldwide in case of pandemic threat or occurrence.

Our Blessed Mother again cited the threat of another widespread illness in her message to third-degree Augustinian stigmatist Luz de Maria de Bonilla on May 20, 2024. She also said that pandemic would be used by evil forces to control the world (which seems to refer to the prophesied one-world government).

Here is the message (as translated from Spanish, with capitals retained):

‘’Beloved children: MY MOTHERLY MANTLE COVERS YOU AT ALL TIMES TO DELIVER YOU FROM EVIL.

‘’You are beloved of My Divine Son and I call you to conversion at this moment, to true conversion so that you may be transformed and become more of My Divine Son.

‘’IT IS URGENT THAT YOU TURN YOUR LOOK AWAY FROM THE WORKS AND ACTS THAT OFFEND THE HOLY TRINITY: THE HUMAN CREATURE DESIRES TO OVERCOME GOD THE FATHER CAUSING GREATER SINFULNESS FOR HUMANITY.

‘’Beloved children, you must prepare yourselves for major transformations that will lead this generation to a continuous purification.

‘’The health of humanity declines in the face of the other disease that I have brought before you, a disease caused by the mutation of a previous one. This disease is caused by the hand of man's desire to control you, My little ones. This is why My Divine Son has allowed you to test your faith so that you yourselves may discover this evil working and acting.

‘’ALL MANKIND IS TESTED IN ONE WAY OR ANOTHER AND THUS, DIVINE LOVE CALLS YOU TO RECOGNIZE HIM AS YOUR GOD AND YOUR LORD.

‘’Like a ship adrift, too many of My children indulge in every pleasure, disregarding the Trinitarian Mercy and forgetting that My Divine Son is the Just Judge.

‘’You have seen how in this month illnesses have increased and at the same time some cities have been devastated by the water.

Unite and pray for the least of these children, for behind what seems harmless, lies the tentacle of evil preparing to destroy you.

‘’Pray My children, pray for all mankind. Pray My children, pray, the plans of evil are to empty you in spirit. Resist for God is God. Pray My children, pray, the new disease will be launched with force to spread and call it a pandemic.

‘’Pray My children, pray, France is attacked. Pray My children, pray, misused science desires to dominate mankind by applying its force against the human creature, denying him what he needs and what is of primary necessity.

‘’Pray My children, pray, Mexico suffers and its soil is moved with great force. Pray children pray, Spain suffers and its soil is shaken.

‘’In this month nature has struck the Earth with force. My children have ignored the suffering of their brothers although soon all will suffer.

I love you little children, I love you. I warn you out of love to prepare yourselves.’’ (End of quote.)

In the face of dreadful prophecies, we can resort to various forms of devotions that no less than Our Lord Jesus Christ gifted mankind with, so as to give us confidence, even comfort in the hardest times that would lie ahead. One such devotion was given to mystic French mystic Marie-Julie Jahenny (Feb 12, 1850- March 4, 1941).

On May 17 1878, Our Lord Jesus showed her His forgotten wound on His shoulder, saying: “The Pain is incomprehensible in the hearts of My children! How this devotion pleases and consoles Me, how often have the prayers of these Wounds risen to My Heart and have torn (open) the (way of) salvation for souls entrusted to Hell.”

Here are the promises and graces revealed to Marie-Julie for those who honour His Sacred Wound of the Shoulder:

1 - “I will bless all the souls who propagate this devotion: I grant them abundant graces.” (March 29, 1878)

2 - “O souls who love Me, who propagate this devotion, I take you under My protection, I keep you under the mantle of My affection.” (March 29, 1878)

3 - “I will dispel the darkness that will come to their heart.” (December 28, 1877)

4 - “I will console them in their pains.” “I will come in the midst of their greatest afflictions, to enlighten, to comfort them.” (February 8, 1878) (28 December 1877,February 8 and April 12, 1878)

5 - “I will come to bless them in their undertakings.” (March 29, 1878)

6 - “I will give them a tender love for the Cross. I will come to assist them at the time of death, with this cross and I will introduce them into My Heavenly Kingdom.” (April 12, 1878)

7 - “I will sweeten their agony.” (December 28, 1877). “I will come at the hour of death. I will console them in their passage.” (February 8, 1878).

“Especially at the hour of death, I will come to give them a sweet moment of calm and tranquillity. I will tell them: 'O good holy soul, who has spread this devotion (knowing) that I had so much at heart that it be made known, come to receive the reward of your labours, the fruit of blessing.'.” (March 29, 1878)

8 - “I will shelter them, I will assist them, I will console all the souls that seek to propagate this Sacred Wound. At the time of death, I will console the souls that have compensated Me by their devotion and compassion to the Wound so deep and painful. I will come to strengthen them in their final fears. I will come and prepare their passage: Thank you, you who have compensated Me for My pains.” (May 17,1878)

9 - “See,” Jesus said, pointing to His Sacred Wound with extreme tenderness, “all My children who have recognised this Wound, who have venerated it, have prayed to it, will have on the Last Day a great and generous reward. I do not simply show it, I pronounce it. My Word is Divine.” (May 17, 1878)

The Devotion to the Sacred Wound on the Shoulder could be manifested by reciting the following prayer regularly:

"O Loving Jesus, meek Lamb of God, I miserable sinner, salute and worship the most Sacred Wound of Thy Shoulder on which Thou didst bear Thy heavy Cross, which so tore Thy flesh and laid bare Thy Bones as to inflict on Thee an anguish greater than any other wound of Thy Most Blessed Body. I adore Thee, O Jesus most sorrowful; I praise and glorify Thee, and give Thee thanks for this most sacred and painful Wound, beseeching Thee by that exceeding pain, and by the crushing burden of Thy heavy Cross to be merciful to me, a sinner, and to lead me on towards Heaven along the Way of Thy Cross. Amen." Imprimatur, Thomas D. Beven, Bishop of Springfield.