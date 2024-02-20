'Amihan' not yet over -- PAGASA

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---Amid the ongoing dry spell, drought and warm weather, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that "amihan" or the cold northeast monsoon is "not yet over" and may affect some areas again this coming weekend.

In its February 20, 7 am forecast, the state weather bureau said "amihan" will not be over until the second or third week of March.

The agency said cool mornings till late evenings during this time may still be experienced.

"At present, the northeast monsoon or amihan is not prevailing. However, based on our latest data, we anticipate that the surge of the northeast monsoon will return around the weekend or early next week. We may still experience the northeast monsoon until the second or third week of March,” Pagasa said.

The agency also that easterlies (warm winds from the Pacific Ocean) will continue to affect most of the country, bringing fair and humid weather.

"Except for Caraga and Southern Leyte which may experience overcast skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, the rest of the country will generally have fair weather despite some chances of isolated rain showers due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms," Pagasa said.