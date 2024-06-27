And the charges keep on coming

NOW, focus is on Bamban Mayor Alice Guo. Aside from the criminal charges stemming from her involvement in POGO activities, she faces charges from the BIR for tax evasion and PAOCC for criminal offenses.

The downed, beleaguered mayor is surely carrying the brunt of government’s offensive but she is alone to face the charges. Where are her accomplices and partners?

As far as her election as mayor is concerned, we give credence to the legal maxim Vox populi, vox Dei which means she was duly elected by the Bamban electorate so the Comelec may wish to weigh in. The will of the people should be respected and upheld.

Too bad for Mayor Guo now that she is at the center for credit-grabbing from the senators and other political leaders who want to score points. At least hurry up with the inquiry, honorable men and women of the Senate so as to give her rest. Wrap up the investigations and file the appropriate charges.

And speaking of the Senate, what has happened to the serving of arrest warrants of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy? How has he successfully dodged every attempt to serve them? Is somebody tipping him off?

# # #

The filing of COCs is fast approaching. On October this year, political players shall file their certificates of candidacy for the 2025 elections.

Anyway, in Mabalacat City, City Mayor Crisostomo C. Garbo might face incumbent City Vice Mayor Atty. Geld Aquino for the mayoralty posts. Some say that whoever Bong Pineda will support will get the winning edge.

And in Angeles City, it is so much easier for City Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin, Jr., to switch places with incumbent Congressman Carmelo “Jon jon” Lazatin who will take the former’s post as City Mayor.

What happens to the rumored run of retired general Oscar Albayalde, et al? Puro porma lang yata.

In the City of San Fernando, it has been rumored that Vice Gov Lilia “Nanay Baby” Pineda will vie for Mayor Vilma Caluag’s post. Abangan.